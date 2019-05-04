Booysen accuses Mthethwa of interference in key investigations
During his testimony this week, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen accused Mthethwa of interfering in the decision to prosecute him on racketeering charges.
PRETORIA – Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he's is alarmed to learn that's he's been implicated in testimony at the state capture commission and has slammed the remarks as false and defamatory.
Mthethwa, who's now Arts and Culture Minister, was implicated in his previous official capacity as safety and security minister.
The charges against Booysen related to what was known as the “Cato Manor Death Squad", after a series of articles were run in The Sunday Times newspaper, about the alleged extra-judicial killings of 45 people by the Durban organised crime unit.
Meanwhile, the state capture commission also has heard how people were placed in key positions such as heads of crime-fighting units to do the bidding of politicians and connected businessman.
This was also among the evidence Booysen as he wrapped up his testimony on Friday.
The major general has implicated about 50 officials in the National Prosecuting Authority, the police and the Hawks and recommended they be removed from the criminal justice system.
Booysen says corrupt people were placed in critical positions to fulfil a specific role.
“A number of people in these key positions were either placed there to benefit certain individuals, politicians and businessmen. I don’t believe for one moment the prosecutors that I’ve discussed here chair they acted without fear or favour.”
He says former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza was one such person.
“Berning Ntlemeza chair was the worst disaster that ever hits law enforcement in this country. He has violated a vital institution to fight corruption in our country.”
Booysen says of the implicated parties are not removed from the system, it can never be fixed.
