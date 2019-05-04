ACM will increase public servants’ salaries if elected, says Motsoeneng
Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Saturday addressed a crowd of supporters during a rally at a stadium in Harrismith, Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng says should his party be elected into power, it would pay all government employees very well to prevent people from lending money from loan sharks.
Servant Kabelo welcoming the President Hlaudi Motsoeneng with praise poem!!@ACMServants @phu pic.twitter.com/7UQjf6qLxw— Lerato Motsoeneng (@LeratoMotsoene7) May 4, 2019
He said these government employees would include teachers, nurses and police.
Motsoeneng said once his party takes over power, crime would be a thing of the past.
“In our ACM government there will be no crime, I can tell you that. There will be no crime in South Africa if we take over,” he said.
