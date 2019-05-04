16 die in Nigeria road crash: official

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

16 die in Nigeria road crash: official

The accident occurred on Friday when the vehicles collided in Tukui village, 60 kilometres from Kano, said Kabiru Ibrahim of the Federal Roads Safety Commission, in a statement.

Nigerian flag. Picture: Supplied
Nigerian flag. Picture: Supplied
50 minutes ago

KANO - Sixteen people were killed in a three-vehicle road crash outside northern Nigeria's largest city of Kano, a spokesman for the road safety agency said Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday when the vehicles collided in Tukui village, 60 kilometres from Kano, said Kabiru Ibrahim of the Federal Roads Safety Commission, in a statement.

He blamed the accident on "suicidal speed" by drivers of two of the vehicles, causing a head-on collision.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads due to speeding, reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules.

Last month, 19 wedding guests, including women and children, were killed when their vehicles veered off the road and burst into flames in neighbouring Jigawa state.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA