Zondo wants clarity on status of SAPS officers implicated by Booysen

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked police management to report back to the state capture commission on the status of the South African Police Service (SAPS) staff whom have been implicated by former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Zondo started off proceedings on Friday by placing on record that the commission officials would write to police management to get clarity on several issues.

On Thursday Booysen told the commission that Colonel Navin Madhoe tried to bribe him with about R1.4 million and remained on duty. It's understood no action was taken against Madhoe.

Zondo raised concerns following the testimony.

“I’ve heard evidence that suggests that he may be guilty of corruption or attempted bribery. I’ve heard not much has been done over many years.”

The justice stressed that he was not suggesting any wrongdoing by Madhoe, but he needed clarity on the issue.

“Whether somebody has already looked into the matter and came to the decision that nothing should be done, I'd like to know. Therefore, I would like these matters to be brought between senior members of SAPS.”

