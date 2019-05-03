View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of Hawks

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is expected to wrap up his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Friday morning.

A screengrab shows former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen give testimony at the state capture inquiry on 2 May 2019.
A screengrab shows former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen give testimony at the state capture inquiry on 2 May 2019.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is expected to wrap up his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Friday morning.

Booysen has testified about years of relentless efforts by police management to force him out of the unit.

He said that a significant contributing factor to efforts to have him removed from the Hawks was that he was the complainant in the fraud case against former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

Jiba was charged with fraud and perjury for authorising racketeering charges against the major-general but these were later withdrawn.

WATCH: Booysen continues with testimony at Zondo Commission

Timeline

