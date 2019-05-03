Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wages

Employees belonging to the Information Communication Technology Union claimed the strike was in response to salary discrepancies and bonus disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar employees have held a picket outside the company’s offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, demanding better wages.

The disgruntled workers belong to the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU).

They claimed the strike was in response to salary discrepancies and bonus disputes.

ICTU president Moeketsi Lepheana said they initiated a total shutdown on Monday.

“There will be shut down on Monday, it will be a stay away. So, most of the employees will be monitoring the workplace to ensure that nobody is at work and that there’s no one covering stories including on election day, 8 May.”