Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wages
Employees belonging to the Information Communication Technology Union claimed the strike was in response to salary discrepancies and bonus disputes.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiso Blackstar employees have held a picket outside the company’s offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, demanding better wages.
The disgruntled workers belong to the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU).
They claimed the strike was in response to salary discrepancies and bonus disputes.
ICTU president Moeketsi Lepheana said they initiated a total shutdown on Monday.
“There will be shut down on Monday, it will be a stay away. So, most of the employees will be monitoring the workplace to ensure that nobody is at work and that there’s no one covering stories including on election day, 8 May.”
Timeline
-
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands6 days ago
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputesa week ago
-
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claims25 days ago
-
Survé accuses Tiso Blackstar, eNCA of interfering with listing of his company31 days ago
