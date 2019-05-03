Three flood victims to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

The victims drowned in flooding caused by heavy rains in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality area.

CAPE TOWN - Three people who died in the recent floods caused by inclement weather in parts of the Eastern Cape will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Twelve-year-old Asive Buso drowned while she tried to cross an overflowing bridge in Kwabhaca in April.

Both 39-year-old Kholeka Msebenzi and 16-year-old Nangamaso Mjwacu drowned in their villages in Mbizana.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said they had assisted the families in ensuring the victims received a dignified send-off.

“We’re sending our deepest condolences to the families, particularly the affected families, their challenges are ours and, as the government, we’ll help them bury their loved ones.”

The Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance Department said 11 people lost their lives in the province in the recent flooding.