Three flood victims to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

The victims drowned in flooding caused by heavy rains in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality area.

Flooding in Port St John in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied.
Flooding in Port St John in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people who died in the recent floods caused by inclement weather in parts of the Eastern Cape will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Twelve-year-old Asive Buso drowned while she tried to cross an overflowing bridge in Kwabhaca in April.

Both 39-year-old Kholeka Msebenzi and 16-year-old Nangamaso Mjwacu drowned in their villages in Mbizana.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said they had assisted the families in ensuring the victims received a dignified send-off.

“We’re sending our deepest condolences to the families, particularly the affected families, their challenges are ours and, as the government, we’ll help them bury their loved ones.”

The Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance Department said 11 people lost their lives in the province in the recent flooding.

