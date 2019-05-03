Sudan military rejects civilian majority on transitional team

The military wants a 10-persons transitional council with seven of its members in uniform.

PRETORIA - Sudan's military council has rejected having a civilian majority on the ruling body leading up to elections.

It indicated it might consider sharing equal power with civilians during the transition.

The democracy demonstrators continued noisily to occupy the street outside Sudan’s military headquarters.

The protests that led to the generals overthrowing President Omar al-Bashir on 11 April have been given new emphases with the African Union giving the country 60 days to arrive at a civilian government or face exclusion from their body.

The military wanted a 10-persons transitional council with seven of its members in uniform.

The protesters, led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, would allow the same number of soldiers but on a 15-persons council.

The negotiations would have to move to at least an even distribution of transitional power if any progress is to be made.