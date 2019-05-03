Smaller WC political parties target Karoo, Southern Cape for votes
The Karoo and Southern Cape regions have become fertile grounds for smaller political parties, as their bigger rivals focus on metro areas.
But with low population figures, smaller parties admitted it won't be enough to win the Western Cape at the polls next week.
Political parties campaigning in the outlying regions of the Western Cape spend at least four hours on the road travelling between towns. And this investment is not guaranteed to yield the desired results.
Icosa’s David Kamfer said the Karoo was their biggest support base.
“I think we’ll do well again on the Karoo.”
Sebastian Petersen, from new kid on the block the African Progressive Movement, said they had established solid support in rural areas.
“About 90% of the time, government neglects these areas because of the stigma that they are smaller.”
The Karoo Democratic Force leader Noel Constable, also the mayor of Beaufort West, said his safe bet was rural support.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
