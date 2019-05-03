Smaller parties seek to offer alternatives to SA voters

Forty-eight parties have registered with the Independent Electoral Commission to contents in the elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Smaller parties that have thrown their names in the ring for next week's elections said they want to offer South Africans an alternative.

Women Forward is one of them and the party said one of the issues they will be tackling was rape.

Party leader Nana Ngobese-Nxumalo said: “We know that we have high levels of rape in this country and we can’t continue philosophising on what can be dealt with. The point here is that we want to see a decline in that particular crime of rape.”

Meanwhile, the newly formed Land Party said that parties like the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were only delaying the process of giving people their land back.

Spokesperson Tonic Manchidi said: “It doesn’t need to spend lots of taxpayers’ money like we’ve seen with the ANC and EFF doing running around the country, doing consultations unnecessarily, just playing tactics.

“Our stance on the issue of land, we’re going to call a national referendum and the people of South Africa will have a say.”