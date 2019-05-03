Shock after court reduces Plett paedophile William Beale’s sentence
The computer engineer, arrested during a crackdown on an international child porn syndicate in 2015, was convicted on more than 18,000 charges.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Women and Men Against Child Abuse expressed shock after Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale’s 15-year sentence was reduced to 10 years.
Beale had appealed the sentence handed down by Thembalethu Regional Court in George in November 2017.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Joanne Barrett said on Friday they were highly upset that the court decided to show leniency to Beale, who they have called a monster.
“One must remember these are images of babies and young children who were sadistically sexually abused. Those children who survived this horrific ordeal had no mercy shown to them and there’s nothing anyone can do to take this harrowing nightmare away.”
Judge Elize Steyn said she considered the seriousness of the crimes, sentences handed down in comparable matters, Beale’s personal circumstances and child protection, among other factors.
An element of mercy - given the history of abuse Beale suffered as a child - was also taken into consideration.
Some of the material in Beale’s possession depicted child rape and the abuse of infants and toddlers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
