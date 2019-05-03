SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra

Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a public meeting with Alexandra residents after assessing the dire conditions in which they live.

The commission was conducting a joint site inspection with the office of the Public Protector on Friday following last month’s protests.

The SAHRC has echoed the sentiments expressed by hundreds of protesters who took to the streets last month, describing the conditions in the township as a concern and a serious health hazard

The commission’s provincial legal officer Harriette Buga said: “We see that there’s a health hazard, especially the shacks that have been built along the Jukskei River.

Friday’s inspection formed part of an inquiry looking into the issues raised by this community.

Buga said while they had seen the conditions there themselves, they needed residents to come forward with their own accounts in the form of a public hearing.

“A call for submissions from residents of and around Alex.”

The submissions have been set to take place on Monday at the township’s multi-purpose centre.

