SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra
Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a public meeting with Alexandra residents after assessing the dire conditions in which they live.
The commission was conducting a joint site inspection with the office of the Public Protector on Friday following last month’s protests.
Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.
The SAHRC has echoed the sentiments expressed by hundreds of protesters who took to the streets last month, describing the conditions in the township as a concern and a serious health hazard
The commission’s provincial legal officer Harriette Buga said: “We see that there’s a health hazard, especially the shacks that have been built along the Jukskei River.
Friday’s inspection formed part of an inquiry looking into the issues raised by this community.
Buga said while they had seen the conditions there themselves, they needed residents to come forward with their own accounts in the form of a public hearing.
“A call for submissions from residents of and around Alex.”
The submissions have been set to take place on Monday at the township’s multi-purpose centre.
WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema
Popular in Local
-
Zondo wants clarity on status of SAPS officers implicated by Booysen
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli House
-
Maimane: Some parties contesting elections are riddled with criminals
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buying
-
New ‘smart’ Home Affairs service promises to deliver IDs within a week
-
IAAF 'grateful' for CAS verdict against Semenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.