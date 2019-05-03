SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra

Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.

Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a public meeting with Alexandra residents after assessing the dire conditions in which they live.

The commission was conducting a joint site inspection with the office of the Public Protector on Friday following last month’s protests.

Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.

The SAHRC has echoed the sentiments expressed by hundreds of protesters who took to the streets last month, describing the conditions in the township as a concern and a serious health hazard

The commission’s provincial legal officer Harriette Buga said: “We see that there’s a health hazard, especially the shacks that have been built along the Jukskei River.

Friday’s inspection formed part of an inquiry looking into the issues raised by this community.

Buga said while they had seen the conditions there themselves, they needed residents to come forward with their own accounts in the form of a public hearing.

“A call for submissions from residents of and around Alex.”

The submissions have been set to take place on Monday at the township’s multi-purpose centre.

WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA