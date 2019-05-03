SA Institute of Chartered Accountants to independently observe elections
This is the second time the accounting body is carrying out this task after the 2016 local government elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has been accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission to independently observe the elections next week.
Saica’s brand senior executive Willi Coates said 350 members would observe voting at 1,300 stations on 8 May.
“Our Saica members will be observing as independent observers. They observe before elections start, the opening process, the voting process and the counting and reconciliation of numbers.”
He said they had resolved to have members involved this year, as their last observing mission was a success.
“The reason our members agreed to do this is because they believe in free and fair elections. Members want to give back to the nation in terms of nation-building.”
Coates said it was commendable that their members had volunteered to carry out their duties for the good of the country.
