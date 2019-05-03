Rand firms against greenback, stocks rise
The dollar weakened as traders focused on weaker aspects of the April US payrolls report.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Friday as modest US jobs report weighed on the dollar, although many investors stayed on the sidelines with national elections less than a week away.
At 15:00 GMT the rand was 1.11% stronger at 14.3533 to the dollar from an overnight close of 14.5675.
The dollar weakened as traders focused on weaker aspects of the April US payrolls report, brushing aside stronger-than-forecast hiring and a drop in the jobless rate to a more than 49-year low.
“We’ve seen softer data coming out of the US today...From that perspective, it is definitely dollar weakness we’ve seen creep in this afternoon,” said Ryan Woods, a trader at Independent Securities.
Locally, South Africans go to the polls next week. Although political analysts say a victory for the governing African National Congress (ANC) is all-but-assured, the party has been struggling to reverse dwindling support blamed in part on unfulfilled promises to improve the lives of millions of the country’s poorest people.
The yield on South Africa’s benchmark 10-year bond rose 5 basis points to 8.560%, while stocks gained.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index was 1.02% higher at 53,028.35, while the broader All-Share Index rose 1.01% to 59,335.90.
Telecommunications company MTN group was a top-performer, rising 1.74% to R105.3 after appointing former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as chairman-designate in a board shake-up following a series of regulatory issues.
FNB wealth and investment portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie said it made sense for MTN to change its board now, as it lays out a new growth path.
“It’s quite clear that they view this as almost a reflection point in their history,” he said.
Shares of gold miners rose 1.5% with the price of gold price 0.76% higher at 1279.95.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.