Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rally

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa used the last stretch of the African National Congress (ANC)'s elections campaign to try and ease fears that he will be undermined by his opponents in the party after the election.

Ramaphosa told a crowd of 3,000 professionals and activists at the Sandton Convention Centre that ANC members want unity in the organisation.

President Ramaphosa said that he and Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have put away their differences after they were both presidential contenders at the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference:

"The two protagonists who were pitted against each other, have now united and they worked together beautifully and wonderfully. And we are saying all our members, all our leaders must now pull together and speak with one voice, that is what we are saying."

Divisions in the ANC came to the fore recently once more when secretary-general Ace Magashule complained that his phone was being tapped.

Magashule was not present at the gathering because he was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal with former President Jacob Zuma.