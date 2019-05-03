Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rally
President Cyril Ramaphosa used the last stretch of the African National Congress (ANC)'s elections campaign to try and ease fears that he will be undermined by his opponents in the party after the election.
PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa used the last stretch of the African National Congress (ANC)'s elections campaign to try and ease fears that he will be undermined by his opponents in the party after the election.
Ramaphosa told a crowd of 3,000 professionals and activists at the Sandton Convention Centre that ANC members want unity in the organisation.
President Ramaphosa said that he and Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have put away their differences after they were both presidential contenders at the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference:
"The two protagonists who were pitted against each other, have now united and they worked together beautifully and wonderfully. And we are saying all our members, all our leaders must now pull together and speak with one voice, that is what we are saying."
Divisions in the ANC came to the fore recently once more when secretary-general Ace Magashule complained that his phone was being tapped.
Magashule was not present at the gathering because he was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal with former President Jacob Zuma.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Magashule’s phone-tapping claims untrue
-
EFF stokes passions ahead of vote
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repair
-
Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelations
-
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
-
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.