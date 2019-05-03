Rabada to return home as Proteas suffer another injury scare
This is another scare for the bowling attack following Dale Steyn’s withdrawal from the IPL last month due to a shoulder injury.
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have suffered another setback ahead of the World Cup with fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, being recalled from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after experiencing stiffness in his lower back.
This is not the first time Rabada has had back issues, he sustained a stress fracture last year, and will now return to South Africa for further medical assessment and treatment.
Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said Rabada’s recall was precautionary based on his history.
“Kagiso experienced stiffness in his lower back a few days ago and was taken for scans for further investigation. The scan results, combined with further assessment by our physiotherapist Craig Govender who is fortunately in Delhi, led the CSA medical committee to the decision to withdraw him from the remainder of the IPL.”
This is another scare for the bowling attack following Dale Steyn’s withdrawal from the IPL last month due to a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjie are yet to get back to full fitness following a side strain and shoulder injury respectively.
Moosajee said that every precaution was being taken and that Rabada will consult with a back specialist when he returns to the country on Friday.
Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 25 scalps in 12 matches and is followed by Imran Tahir in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches.
South Africa play England in the opening game of the World Cup on 30 May.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Sundowns hope SA's 'Iniesta' can secure final place
-
CARTOON: Caster will once again rise above
-
Lions defence coach to resume duties despite being found guilty of assault
-
Emery cautious as Lacazette, Aubameyang edge Arsenal towards Europa League final
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.