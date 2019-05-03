Rabada to return home as Proteas suffer another injury scare

This is another scare for the bowling attack following Dale Steyn’s withdrawal from the IPL last month due to a shoulder injury.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have suffered another setback ahead of the World Cup with fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, being recalled from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after experiencing stiffness in his lower back.

This is not the first time Rabada has had back issues, he sustained a stress fracture last year, and will now return to South Africa for further medical assessment and treatment.

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said Rabada’s recall was precautionary based on his history.

“Kagiso experienced stiffness in his lower back a few days ago and was taken for scans for further investigation. The scan results, combined with further assessment by our physiotherapist Craig Govender who is fortunately in Delhi, led the CSA medical committee to the decision to withdraw him from the remainder of the IPL.”

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjie are yet to get back to full fitness following a side strain and shoulder injury respectively.

Moosajee said that every precaution was being taken and that Rabada will consult with a back specialist when he returns to the country on Friday.

Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 25 scalps in 12 matches and is followed by Imran Tahir in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches.

South Africa play England in the opening game of the World Cup on 30 May.