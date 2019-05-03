Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidates
The parties want the Constitutional Court to declare as unconstitutional and invalid sections of the Electoral Act which prevents independent candidates from contesting the provincial and national elections.
JOHANNESBURG – The Counsel for Groups and Individuals which applied to the Constitutional Court to have next week's elections put on hold over the exclusion of independent candidates on the ballot said that the country's elections have not been free and fair since the adoption of the proportional representation system.
The application was postponed to 15 August, while its urgency was dismissed.
The parties want the Constitutional Court to declare as unconstitutional and invalid sections of the Electoral Act which prevents independent candidates from contesting the provincial and national elections.
Advocate Alan Nelson SC, who argued on behalf of the applicants at the Constitutional Court, had a hard time convincing the judges about the urgency of the hearing, with elections just days away.
He was asked about the implications of a decision to allow for a dispute over the lawfulness of the polls in their current format to be heard, which included a possible postponement of the elections.
The parties, which include the New Nation Movement and the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA, wanted the court to force the now-dissolved Parliament to enact a law in the Electoral Act allowing individuals to stand for election to the National Assembly or the provincial legislature other than through political party lists.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.