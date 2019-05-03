Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutions
The submissions detail allegations of corruption by Transnet officials.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) expressed confidence following its submission to the state capture commission of inquiry.
The submissions details allegations of corruption by Transnet officials which Outa said would lead to prosecutions.
Outa handed in the document to the Zondo Commission earlier this week.
It apparently relates to suspicious Transnet contracts, including three dodgy locomotive transactions, and links a number of officials to corrupt activities.
Outa’s Rudie Heyneke said: “I don’t think they’ll invite us. If they do, we are willing to testify. I believe the Transnet people will testify next week. We do believe this will contribute. This new information is on what happened behind the scenes.”
