No decision yet on Caster Semenya appealing CAS ruling

From 8 May, Caster Semenya would have to take medication to suppress naturally high levels of the testosterone to compete internationally.

South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya’s lawyer said they had not yet decided whether to appeal a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations on testosterone levels for female middle-distance runners.

From 8 May, Semenya would have to take medication to suppress naturally high levels of the testosterone to compete internationally.

That meant she was still allowed to compete in a Diamond League event on Friday. Semenya would run at 7.07 pm.

When asked about an appeal, lawyer Greg Nott said: “No decisions yet, the option is still open.”

Nott said Semenya would push on: “Caster is indomitable. I’ve represented Caster for 10 years and known the fighting spirit that she has. She really is quite an incredible person.”

