No decision yet on Caster Semenya appealing CAS ruling
From 8 May, Caster Semenya would have to take medication to suppress naturally high levels of the testosterone to compete internationally.
CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya’s lawyer said they had not yet decided whether to appeal a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations on testosterone levels for female middle-distance runners.
From 8 May, Semenya would have to take medication to suppress naturally high levels of the testosterone to compete internationally.
That meant she was still allowed to compete in a Diamond League event on Friday. Semenya would run at 7.07 pm.
When asked about an appeal, lawyer Greg Nott said: “No decisions yet, the option is still open.”
Nott said Semenya would push on: “Caster is indomitable. I’ve represented Caster for 10 years and known the fighting spirit that she has. She really is quite an incredible person.”
