New ‘smart’ Home Affairs service promises to deliver IDs within a week

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, applicants will no longer need to wait up to six months for an ID, as smart IDs will be issued within a week.

A smart ID sample. Picture: Supplied
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs is sharpening up its services in the Stellenbosch area.

A new modernised office has been opened in the town.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, applicants will no longer need to wait up to six months for an ID, as smart IDs will be issued within a week.

Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan said this was one of several new facilities which would be opened in the coming months.

“The system is so smart that it automatically packs the produced ID card into an envelope addressed to the office where you applied. This happens in seconds. It’s more efficient and because there's no human intervention, it is that much more secure.”

The department this week launched two other offices of its kind in the Northern Cape and in the North-West province.

