MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairperson

-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
KZN floods declared a provincial disaster - CogtaLocal
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
Two dead as monster cyclone batters eastern IndiaWorld
-
Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William BealeLocal
-
More Aussie candidates withdraw over social media postsWorld
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
KZN floods declared a provincial disaster - CogtaLocal
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William BealeLocal
-
Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutionsLocal
-
CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classroomsLocal
-
Smaller parties seek to offer alternatives to SA votersPolitics
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingPolitics
-
Smaller WC political parties target Karoo, Southern Cape for votesPolitics
-
IEC to release results on first Saturday after electionLocal
-
Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'Politics
-
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - NongqungaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rallyPolitics
-
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repairPolitics
-
Smaller parties seek to offer alternatives to SA votersPolitics
-
DA's Maimane guns for ANC's Magashule over corruption claimsPolitics
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingPolitics
-
Smaller WC political parties target Karoo, Southern Cape for votesPolitics
-
Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'Politics
-
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - NongqungaPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
Popular Topics
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trustBusiness
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending ratesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
-
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
-
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
-
Joe Jonas marries ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie TurnerLifestyle
-
Tarantino’s new film makes the cut for CannesLifestyle
-
Newly identified Leonardo da Vinci portrait on show in LondonLifestyle
-
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
-
Lions defence coach to resume duties despite being found guilty of assaultSport
-
Rabada to return home as Proteas suffer another injury scareSport
-
Emery cautious as Lacazette, Aubameyang edge Arsenal towards Europa League finalSport
-
Sarri defends benching Hazard in Chelsea Europa League stalemateSport
-
Sundowns hope SA's 'Iniesta' can secure final placeSport
-
Tiger Woods to receive presidential honour from TrumpSport
Popular Topics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
On The Couch: Kundai Murapa always wanted to be Power Ranger. Now he is oneSport
-
Ramaphosa: Public transport improvements a priorityPolitics
-
Mashatile: Western Cape must come home to the ANCPolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairperson
Jonas will assume the position of chairman of MTN Group effective on 15 December once Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko steps down, MTN said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group has appointed South Africa’s former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as chairman-designate in a board shake-up, the telecoms provider said on Friday.
Jonas will assume the position of chairman of MTN Group effective on 15 December once Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko steps down, MTN said in a statement.
In addition to Jonas, MTN has appointed former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi and Vincent Rague, a Kenyan national who worked for the International Finance Corporation for 24 years in a number of senior positions.
While Alan Harper, Jeff Van Rooyen and Koosum Kaylan will step down from the board on 15 December and Peter Mageza and Dawn Marole on 30 April 2020.
“In recent years MTN Group has experienced challenging regulatory environments and highly competitive trading conditions,” it said, adding that the board has also managed the transition of senior management during the period.
“The board is of the view that MTN Group has entered a more stable and settled phase, enabling it to now affect an evolution of the board.”
At 0853 GMT, MTN shares were up 2.58% at R106.17.
Timeline
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?a week ago
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries8 days ago
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition Commission8 days ago
-
Mcebisi Jonas: State capture bigger than Jacob Zuma48 days ago
More in Business
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourism6 hours ago
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gain16 hours ago
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy16 hours ago
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears ease23 hours ago
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trustone day ago
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending ratesone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.