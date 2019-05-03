Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the recently published book 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture' was additional evidence to their case.

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane called on the Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to attend to what he said was rampant corruption in the state that was allegedly perpetrated by the African National Congress (ANC).

On Thursday, Maimane handed over an evidence pack to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) containing allegations the party made against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Maimane said the evidence related to cases opened with the police by the DA over a year ago.

He said the timing of his decision to hand over the supposed prima facie evidence to the NPA was not suspicious, adding it was intended to make South Africans aware of corruption by some leaders of the ANC.

Explaining the nature of the evidence presented!



"Ace Magashule has the sole intention of bleeding this country's resources dry.



The callousness with which the likes of Magashule and the ANC have governed SA into the ground knows no bounds." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/Q3nerVYOqp — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 3, 2019

The DA leader said the evidence pointed to a case of racketeering against Magashule.

“We cannot afford to have people going back to Parliament who’ve looted money. We’ve raised several cases, including Mahlasela, a case I put together for racketeering, and ultimately Vrede, which we’ve been pursuing saying new evidence has surfaced, and this thing must be investigated.”

Maimane said the recently published book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture was additional evidence that emerged since the DA first opened the cases into Magashule’s alleged criminal activities while serving as Free State premier.

"We handed over documents that points to the fact that the Free State was captured;



that shows a system of corruption in the province;



that shows nothing has changed in the province and the stealing is continuing." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/CGljXQUSKX — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 3, 2019

WATCH: Leader @MmusiMaimane hands over the evidence of corruption against Ace Magashule to the #NPA!



"I'm concerned, can we get to a point where there's allegations, evidence, reports but no prosecutions, surely this can't be right." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/TIayV3Q1hP — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 3, 2019

