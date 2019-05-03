Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'
The African National Congress (ANC) said it was not looking to form any coalitions after next week's elections because it was confident of a decisive victory at both national and provincial level.
The party confirmed that it was ready for its Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park on Sunday.
The ruling party said it was encouraged that the nation was on the cusp of renewal and hoped that its mandate would build on the progress of the last 24 years.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “The last few years have demonstrated that coalitions undermine democracy; the ANC is in this election to win decisively.”
