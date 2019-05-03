Man accused of killing girlfriend's children due in court

The suspect allegedly stabbed the one-year-old boy and two-year-old girl on 1 May this year.

CAPE TOWN - A man was expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s two children.

The incident followed a disagreement with their mother.

“It’s alleged that the suspect had an argument with the mother in Vredenburg. He then turned his attention on the children and killed both by stabbing them with a knife,” police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.

