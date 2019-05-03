Man accused of killing girlfriend's children due in court
Local
The suspect allegedly stabbed the one-year-old boy and two-year-old girl on 1 May this year.
CAPE TOWN - A man was expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend’s two children.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the one-year-old boy and two-year-old girl on 1 May this year.
The incident followed a disagreement with their mother.
“It’s alleged that the suspect had an argument with the mother in Vredenburg. He then turned his attention on the children and killed both by stabbing them with a knife,” police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.