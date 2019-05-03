Maimane: Some parties contesting elections are riddled with criminals
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that before South Africans take to the polls next Wednesday, his party wanted to make sure they do so knowing that some of the parties contesting elections are riddled with criminals.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that before South Africans take to the polls next Wednesday, his party wants to make sure they do so knowing that some of the parties contesting elections are riddled with criminals.
Maimane was speaking to Eyewitness News after the DA submitted what it describes as prima facie evidence to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The evidence allegedly implicates African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.
The DA leader said the evidence was in relation to cases the party has opened with the police on the Vrede dairy farm matter and the Free State premier's office.
"Voting is one thing, prosecuting another but ultimately, the power is in the hands of the people. If we vote for these people, they will go back to Parliament and who knows, they could vote together to remove the new national director of public prosecutions because it suits them. They've now won an election and now suddenly they don't need these prosecutions."
NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke, who received the documents from Maimane, said she would submit it to NPA head Shamila Batohi.
