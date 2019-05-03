Magashule, Zuma take ANC campaigning to eThekwini

Jacob Zuma finally joined Magashule on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal and spoke to residents of Lamontville at a house handover ceremony.

KWAMASHU - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule arrived in KwaMashu township in Durban on Friday, where he started the eThekwini leg of his campaign.

Magashule met with party structures on Thursday; Jacob Zuma was meant to join him, however, the former president failed to show up on time prompting Magashule to say Zuma had other commitments.

eThekwini is the third most populated metro in the country after Johannesburg and Cape Town; of its 3.5 million people, 20% have no income and nearly half of the youth are unemployed.

The past week has seen municipal workers shutting down essential services in protest to demand higher salaries after former struggle veterans were allegedly promoted.

Magashule and Zuma were expected to diffuse tensions on Friday.

Today @PresJGZuma and I will be doing election work in KZN (EThekwini region).

Re tla utlwa gore maratahelele hloba dinkong ba tla reng ka plot. #VoteANC #ThumaMina #GrowSouthAfrica — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) May 3, 2019

Magashule, meanwhile, commended Zuma, saying he had clearly committed to campaigning for the ANC.

He also added he won’t apologise for still referring to him as president.

“Long live President Zuma, long live. Long live President Ramaphosa, long live. The media must not quote long live former president Zuma.”