Lions defence coach to resume duties despite being found guilty of assault

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Lions defence coach to resume duties despite being found guilty of assault

The Lions Rugby Company have now concluded their own internal investigation into the matter and have decided that Mongalo will stay in his position.

Lions defense coach Joey Mongalo. Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo
Lions defense coach Joey Mongalo. Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo is set to resume his coaching duties on Monday despite an Australian court finding him guilty of indecent assault.

The Sydney court came to the decision last month after Mongalo was accused of assaulting a hotel worker following a match against the Waratahs on their 2018 Australian tour.

The Lions Rugby Company have now concluded their own internal investigation into the matter and have decided that Mongalo will stay in his position.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Johannesburg franchise said Mongalo was found to have breached company policy, by bringing the company's name into disrepute.

“The Company has decided to proceed with the recommended sanction handed down by the independent labour consultant which includes corrective disciplinary action and compulsory ethical and professional management training”, the statement read.

Mongalo though has maintained his innocence and is set to appeal the decision made by the Australian court in his private capacity.

The Lions have a bye this weekend with last year's finalists set to take on the Waratahs on 11 May.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA