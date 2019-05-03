Lions defence coach to resume duties despite being found guilty of assault

The Lions Rugby Company have now concluded their own internal investigation into the matter and have decided that Mongalo will stay in his position.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo is set to resume his coaching duties on Monday despite an Australian court finding him guilty of indecent assault.

The Sydney court came to the decision last month after Mongalo was accused of assaulting a hotel worker following a match against the Waratahs on their 2018 Australian tour.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Johannesburg franchise said Mongalo was found to have breached company policy, by bringing the company's name into disrepute.

“The Company has decided to proceed with the recommended sanction handed down by the independent labour consultant which includes corrective disciplinary action and compulsory ethical and professional management training”, the statement read.

Mongalo though has maintained his innocence and is set to appeal the decision made by the Australian court in his private capacity.

The Lions have a bye this weekend with last year's finalists set to take on the Waratahs on 11 May.