Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdose

LONDON - Lamar Odom says doctors have branded him a “walking miracle” as he continues to recover following an overdose in 2015.

The 39-year-old basketball star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following the overdose and he has admitted everyone including himself were surprised he was still alive after the ordeal.

He said: “My doctors say I’m a walking miracle; they’re amazed that I’m here. I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It’s a testament that God is good. When I woke up and I couldn’t talk or walk I never thought I would be here. I never thought I would play basketball again or talk to you. Just to be here is a win for me.”

The sportsman would return to basketball in the BIG3 league and thought it was almost ironic that he would be playing again in Las Vegas, where he suffered his near-fatal overdose four years ago.

He added: “It’s crazy because I have so much history with Vegas. I almost went to school here. I almost died here. It’s crazy that this is happening for me nowhere. A lot of life-changing situations happened for me in Vegas. Hopefully, this will prepare me to go play one season overseas. That’s what I really want to do, and then I’ll hang it up over there. I want one more run.”

Odom has confessed that his memory was really bad at the moment.

He told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “My memory is really bad. I can’t remember anything. My short-term memory is really bad... I wish I could explain it but I can’t. It’s tough and it’s really frustrating. If there’s a poster child for Alzheimer’s, I’m probably it. It’s something I’m scared of. I think I need to go see a doctor at some point and see if I can work on that. It’s scary.”