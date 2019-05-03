Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalists
The SAMA award show will be staged on 31 May and 1 June at Sun City resort in North West province.
JOHANNESBURG - Lady Zamar, Black Coffe, DJ Ganyani and Sun-El Musician have been announced as some of the finalists for the Record of the Year Award in the 25th instalment of the South African Music Awards (SAMA).
BIG SHOT. SUPERSTAR. PUNISHER. FINISHER. Congratulations to the Supa Mega @akaworldwide and @KIDDOMINANT on their #SAMA25 #ROTY nomination pic.twitter.com/V4dzbu5xrB— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 3, 2019
A shining example that consistency is key! Another year and another #ROTY nomination for @KwestaDaKAR! #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/xPDbyIvmIs— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 3, 2019
Where @VetkukvsMahoota and @KwestaDaKAR come together, #SAMA25 says ZIWA MURTU for #ROTY nomination! pic.twitter.com/zH4oExx59V— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 3, 2019
Hey, jou lekker ding! Three cheers for these Afrikaans pop stars on their #SAMA25 Beste Pop Album nomination! pic.twitter.com/E9hZKtFiGb— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
🔥Everybody served HEAT this past year, but we are honoured to announce the following as our #SAMA25 Album of The Year Nominees!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/EbM64g9Q2f— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
We were never ready for the talent these stars brought in 2018😩 These are the #SAMA25 Duo/Group of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/O6prCundMg— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
Nishayile ladies! We are proud to announce these songbirds as our #SAMA25 Female Artist of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/QfVgLQ8fR1— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
Kuyafiwa with these guys🔥🔥🔥 Check out the heavy hitters in the music industry are going toe to toe on our #SAMA25 Male Artist of the Year nominee list! pic.twitter.com/AHnsd5AsSu— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
🔥🏆AYEYE, this list is filled with the best talent South Africa has to offer! Congratulations to all our #SAMA25 Nominees for killing the game.🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAYhdBXxvO— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
🚨FIRE ALERT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
We are proud to announce these music maestros as nominees for #SAMA25 Remix of the Year!🏆 pic.twitter.com/CuKRquJ0FA
There’s nothing as powerful as music coming to life through video! That’s why we’re honoured to announce these groundbreakers as #SAMA25 Music Video of the Year nominees pic.twitter.com/bazjy0HDGc— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
When you come together and be all about the music, all you can do is WIN. Congratulations to these artists on their #SAMA25 nomination for Collaboration of the Year! pic.twitter.com/oFlh5lQjq6— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
2018 was a year that kept on giving us the best music Africa has to offer. Competition was tight, but these are the stars of our #SAMA25 Rest Of Africa Artist nominees list 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YMllFHTFuJ— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
