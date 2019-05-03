KZN floods declared a provincial disaster - Cogta

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize said that his department was working with various government entities to provide flood victims with urgent assistance to ensure the situation returned to some normality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department confirmed that the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods have officially been declared a provincial disaster.

At least 70 people were killed when torrential rains battered the province during the Easter weekend leaving hundreds more destitute.

As South Africans head to the polls in less than a week, government said it would prioritise providing identity documents to those that wished to vote.

The ministry's Musa Zondi: "An area becomes a disaster zone if the local authorities on their own can't deal with all the issues that need to be dealt with and they need an intervention from national government and this is what has happened now."