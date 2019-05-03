Judgment in Coligny murder conviction appeal postponed
The High Court in the North West on Friday heard an application brought by rights group AfriForum on behalf of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.
JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the appeal of two men convicted of the 2017 murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.
The High Court in the North West on Friday heard an application to appeal the convictions brought by rights group AfriForum on behalf of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.
The pair were sentenced to an effective 18 and 23 years behind bars respectively for killing the 16-year-old after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from a farm.
Moshoeu’s death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town.
AfriForum approached the court arguing that the states sole witness Bonakele Pakisi lied under oath following reports that he changed his story about what he saw on the day Moshoeu died.
The lobby group’s Kallie Kriel says they will now wait for the court’s ruling.
“If the judge decides to grant leave, he can either refer it to the full bench or the appeals court.”
AfriForum says it’s confident there are sufficient grounds for an appeal.
