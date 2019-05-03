Zuma: 'What have I done that’s corrupt?'
Former President Jacob Zuma joined ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in Lamontville, Durban, to campaign ahead of the national elections on 8 May.
KWAMASHU - Former President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he still doesn’t know what he has done to be labelled as corrupt.
Zuma joined African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule in Lamontville, Durban, to campaign ahead of the national elections on 8 May.
The two handed over a house to 70-year-old struggle veteran Amos Ndalwane before heading to a door-to-door in KwaMashu.
Zuma said those who say he shouldn’t campaign, should first explain what it was he had done wrong.
“I can’t tell you what provoked that question. What have I done that’s corrupt? I would listen to them if they were to say this is what Zuma has done, so far, I’ve not heard anyone say this is what Zuma has done.”
#ANCEthekwini pic.twitter.com/1GDq5J59VB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
