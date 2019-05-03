Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma dismissed allegations that he was an ANC liability and claims he and Ace Magashule wanted to unseat President Ramaphosa.

DURBAN/CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he had no reason to destabilise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans.

Zuma and African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule campaigned in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Zuma dismissed allegations that he was an ANC liability and claims that he and Magashule wanted to unseat Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s appearance on the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal campaign trail had attracted much attention, and the question on many minds: Is Zuma conspiring to destabilise Ramaphosa as previously reported?

“Why should I stay to remove people, we’ve worked with Cyril Ramaphosa for the last 20 years? So, what is the problem?” asked Zuma.

Magashule said he wanted Zuma and Ramaphosa to leave behind a legacy of unity: “If we work together, the unity of the ANC will be consolidated.”

Zuma said he would accompany Ramaphosa on his last campaign rally in the province on Saturday.

At the same time, Ramaphosa on Friday got an earful from Mitchells Plain residents.

He campaigned in Cape Town and vowed to return to the area after the elections to address more challenges.

Ramaphosa was also scheduled to visit Khayelitsha and Gugulethu on Friday.

A group of residents from Ruyterwacht and Thornton, led by Vanessa Adriaanse, complained about ongoing evictions from properties managed by social housing company Communicare.

“Our people are surviving on cat and dog food, are you telling me that’s normal?”

Other residents wanted the president to give non-performing ministers the boot.

“Give space to the ministers that want to serve the nation.”

Ramaphosa promised that the new government would act with speed to address challenges raised by the community.

“I am going to come back after the election, whatever the outcome.”

