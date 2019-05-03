Ipid probes death of suspect in police custody

The 28-year-old was arrested earlier this week. He allegedly took his own life.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid launched an investigation following the death of man while in police custody in Lwandle.

But Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they would investigate the matter.

“Upon arrival police arrival, police officers spoke to a lady who introduced herself as the deceased’s ex-girlfriend. It’s alleged she told the police the deceased was involved in drug dealing.”