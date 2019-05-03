IEC to release results on first Saturday after election

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

IEC to release results on first Saturday after election

The IEC said that everything was in place for the sixth general elections and that 60 million ballot papers had been printed.

Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter
Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that results will be released on the Saturday after the polls.

The IEC said that everything was in place for the sixth general elections and that 60 million ballot papers had been printed.

The commission's deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said: “Traditionally we’ve always released the results on a Saturday after the election day.

“However, the commission can’t release the result earlier than 21h00 on Friday because it must first consider all the objections that are material to the outcome of the results.”

The first votes were cast on Saturday by South Africans living abroad.

Those ballots were due to arrive in the country from Thursday, until all are received from the 121 missions around the world.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA