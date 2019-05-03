IEC to release results on first Saturday after election

The IEC said that everything was in place for the sixth general elections and that 60 million ballot papers had been printed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that results will be released on the Saturday after the polls.

The IEC said that everything was in place for the sixth general elections and that 60 million ballot papers had been printed.

The commission's deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said: “Traditionally we’ve always released the results on a Saturday after the election day.

“However, the commission can’t release the result earlier than 21h00 on Friday because it must first consider all the objections that are material to the outcome of the results.”

The first votes were cast on Saturday by South Africans living abroad.

Those ballots were due to arrive in the country from Thursday, until all are received from the 121 missions around the world.

#SAElections2019 readiness: As we celebrate SA’ 25th anniversary of our first democratic elections, we call on all registered voters to participate peacefully & patiently. Check your registration status & voting station by calling 0800 11 8000 or SMS your ID to 32810 (R1). — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 2, 2019