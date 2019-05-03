IAAF 'grateful' for CAS verdict against Semenya

Caster Semenya and Athletics South Africa lost their bid to have IAAF’s testosterone regulations for middle distance female athletes overturned.

CAPE TOWN - International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe said he was grateful for the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) verdict which upheld the international governing body for the sport of athletics’ testosterone regulations for middle distance female athletes.

Caster Semenya and Athletics South Africa (ASA) lost their bid to have the regulations overturned, although the three-judge panel did admit the rules were discriminatory but justified.

Speaking in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the first Diamond League event of the season, Coe touched on the CAS’s verdict on Wednesday.

“Athletics have two classifications; age and gender. We are protective of both and I’m grateful that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld that principle.”

The ruling meant female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels such as Semenya would need to take suppressants in order to compete in the elite middle distance.

Coe was also adamant that the IAAF would not consider holding back the Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) regulations for the 1500m and 1 Mile events, despite the panel calling for better evidence in this regard.

ASA and Semenya’s legal team said they would study the judgment before going ahead with any appeal at the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Semenya has flown to Doha and would compete in the 800m event on Friday evening.

She would face her closest competitor and Olympic silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba, who in April revealed she was also a DSD athlete. Rival Lynsey Sharp was also set to compete.

