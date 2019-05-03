George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crash
The 57-year-old actor had a bad crash on the bike last year and as a result, the human rights lawyer has forbidden her spouse from getting back on one.
LONDON - George Clooney has been told by his wife Amal that he cannot ride a motorcycle again after he was involved in a crash on one last year.
Speaking at a panel for Catch-22 in New York City, he said: "I'm not allowed to ride motorcycles. I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that's, I'm off of bikes. Grant [Heslov's] off. We screwed up and our wives were like, 'You can never get on a bike again.'"
Clooney was riding through Sardinia, Italy last July when he was hit by a car as he was driving to the set of Catch-22. He managed to escape with minor injuries to his leg but Antonello Viglino - who was driving the vehicle - understands it could've been worse.
Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, he said: "I couldn't see anything, I had the sun in my eyes. I was just starting to turn, I'd only gone a little way over the white line. I'm in shock. It all happened in an instant. I recognised him as soon as he took his helmet off. I tried to stay calm, I was worried that he had hurt himself really badly. I could never have imagined that I would have hit George Clooney."
The impact of the crash sent Clooney flying and he subsequently hit a car windscreen head first, causing the glass to shatter, before he was tossed to the ground.
Clooney was rushed to John Paul II Hospital in the nearby town of Olbia via an ambulance after the crash but was later discharged with minor injuries.
His wife - with whom he has one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander - rushed to his bedside once she was informed of the crash, before escorting him home.
Although he suffered no broken bones, he will need physiotherapy to his knee.
His spokesman Stan Rosenfield said: "He is recovering at his home and will be fine."
