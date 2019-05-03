View all in Latest
Gangster handed four life sentences for Atlantis murders

Adrian Leonard was handed four life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis gangster has been punished harshly for killing four people affiliated to a rival gang.

Adrian Leonard was handed four life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

This was in connection with the September 2017 killings of a woman and three men in Atlantis.

The 27-year-old man shot all four of them and they died on the scene.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: "The Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Jula welcomed the outcome of the case and commended the investigation team for their commitment in tracing and apprehending a dangerous criminal.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

