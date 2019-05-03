Former SANParks ranger arrested for rhino poaching

Another person was arrested along with the former corporal during an anti-poaching operation on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A former corporal in SANParks Rangers Services has been arrested for rhino poaching.

The former ranger was dismissed in 2014, after a disciplinary process on unrelated charges.

SANParks Isaac Phaahla said: “We can confirm that a former corporal within our rangers was arrested in Kruger National Park while in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment. He was arrested alongside an accomplice.”

Rangers arrested two more suspected poachers in a follow-up operation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, conservation NGO, the Landmark Foundation has condemned the actions of a man filmed shooting a leopard in the Northern Cape.

The big cat was apparently shot near Augrabies this week.

The foundation's Dr Bool Smuts said it was not the first time the same family had killed a leopard.

“We are horrified because it’s the second time he’s killed a cat that we’re studying, so we run a research an conflict mitigation programme along the southern banks of the Orange River.”

It's estimated between 3,000 and 5,000 leopards remained in South Africa.