Education Dept impressed with number of matrics writing mid-year exam

Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'Politics
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - NongqungaPolitics
Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motoristsLocal
Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freedWorld
Ipid probes death of suspect in police custodyLocal
More Bo-Kaap sites expected to receive national heritage statusLocal
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidatesPolitics
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repairPolitics
ANC says its electioneering message well receivedPolitics
ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANCPolitics
Karoo, Southern Cape political parties on the same page about govtPolitics
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residentsPolitics
How happy are you with service delivery in your metro municipality?Local
EFF stokes passions ahead of voteElections
Ramaphosa: Magashule’s phone-tapping claims untruePolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
Joe Jonas marries ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie TurnerLifestyle
Tarantino’s new film makes the cut for CannesLifestyle
Newly identified Leonardo da Vinci portrait on show in LondonLifestyle
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
Sarri defends benching Hazard in Chelsea Europa League stalemateSport
Sundowns hope SA's 'Iniesta' can secure final placeSport
Tiger Woods to receive presidential honour from TrumpSport
Caster Semenya ‘made to suffer’, says Indian gender-row sprinterSport
Clermont's Flip van der Merwe announces his retirementSport
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
Education Dept impressed with number of matrics writing mid-year exam
These exams, which started on Thursday, replaced the February and May senior certificate exams.
CAPE TOWN - The Education Department said it was impressed with the high number of matric pupils who sat for the first ever full mid-year exams.
These exams, which started on Thursday, replaced the February and May senior certificate exams.
KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of full-time candidates registered, while Gauteng topped the list of the highest number of part-time candidates.
The department said that 6,581 centres across the country would be used to write the exams.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said over 350,000 candidates were registered for the exam nationally.
“Our officials are still on alert to ensure another successful exam. We believe things will go well and we’re also impressed with the numbers.”
