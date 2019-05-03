Education Dept impressed with number of matrics writing mid-year exam

These exams, which started on Thursday, replaced the February and May senior certificate exams.

CAPE TOWN - The Education Department said it was impressed with the high number of matric pupils who sat for the first ever full mid-year exams.

KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of full-time candidates registered, while Gauteng topped the list of the highest number of part-time candidates.

The department said that 6,581 centres across the country would be used to write the exams.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said over 350,000 candidates were registered for the exam nationally.

“Our officials are still on alert to ensure another successful exam. We believe things will go well and we’re also impressed with the numbers.”