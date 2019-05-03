Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser and the implementation of the Aarto Amendment Bill into law.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande wants to get high-tech when it comes to road safety.
He said his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser.
Nzimande said the new evidentiary breathalyser alcohol testing system would help authorities clampdown on drunk driving.
“With this new breathalyser we’ll be able to tell the level of alcohol within 10 minutes. It’s quicker. This means if we catch you now, you can appear in court tomorrow.”
The minister said the Transport Department would also implement the Aarto Amendment Bill into law. The system will allow authorities to identify, rehabilitate and eliminate offenders found on the country's roads, according to the minister.
“A demerit system is coming. The law has been passed by Parliament. It’s now on the president’s desk.”
The department said a national database for traffic offenders could be set up in future.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Magashule’s phone-tapping claims untrue
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repair
-
Myburgh to fight defamation lawsuit over ‘Gangster State’ revelations
-
Senior prosecutors lied under oath - Johan Booysen
-
Booysen tells Zondo inquiry he was targeted for fighting corruption
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.