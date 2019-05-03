Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser and the implementation of the Aarto Amendment Bill into law.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande wants to get high-tech when it comes to road safety.

He said his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser.

Nzimande said the new evidentiary breathalyser alcohol testing system would help authorities clampdown on drunk driving.

“With this new breathalyser we’ll be able to tell the level of alcohol within 10 minutes. It’s quicker. This means if we catch you now, you can appear in court tomorrow.”

The minister said the Transport Department would also implement the Aarto Amendment Bill into law. The system will allow authorities to identify, rehabilitate and eliminate offenders found on the country's roads, according to the minister.

“A demerit system is coming. The law has been passed by Parliament. It’s now on the president’s desk.”

The department said a national database for traffic offenders could be set up in future.