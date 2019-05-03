Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser and the implementation of the Aarto Amendment Bill into law.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at the Easter Road Safety enforcement activation on the N1 North on 18 April 2019. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande at the Easter Road Safety enforcement activation on the N1 North on 18 April 2019. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande wants to get high-tech when it comes to road safety.

He said his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser.

Nzimande said the new evidentiary breathalyser alcohol testing system would help authorities clampdown on drunk driving.

“With this new breathalyser we’ll be able to tell the level of alcohol within 10 minutes. It’s quicker. This means if we catch you now, you can appear in court tomorrow.”

The minister said the Transport Department would also implement the Aarto Amendment Bill into law. The system will allow authorities to identify, rehabilitate and eliminate offenders found on the country's roads, according to the minister.

“A demerit system is coming. The law has been passed by Parliament. It’s now on the president’s desk.”

The department said a national database for traffic offenders could be set up in future.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA