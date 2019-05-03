Damage from eThekwini municipal workers’ protests estimated at over R3.5m

Disgruntled employees took to the streets of eThekwini, demanding answers as to why they were not appointed to posts they had applied for.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said on Friday the damage done by the illegal protest by eThekwini workers was estimated at over R3.5 million.

Mchunu said the strike had affected international guests who were in the city for the Annual Tourism Indaba, which sought to attract tourists to the province.



Disgruntled employees took to the streets of eThekwini, demanding answers as to why they were not appointed to posts they had applied for, which were advertised by the municipality.



The premier said the strike had a crippling effect on the infrastructure and economy of the city and the province.

WATCH: ‘Let’s fight what are we waiting for?’ - eThekwini municipality workers strike