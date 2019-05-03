DA's Maimane guns for ANC's Magashule over corruption claims

Mmusi Maimane will on Friday morning hand over evidence to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which he claims links the former Free State premier to corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule prosecuted for alleged corruption.

Maimane will be joined by his party's Free State premier candidate, Patricia Kopane.

Their action comes after revelations of suspicious activities by Magashule were contained in a book by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Magashule has denied the claims.

DA spokesperson Azola Mboniswa: "Some of the evidence that has been stated in the book, apparently there some independent investigations that have been taking place by the Public Protector."