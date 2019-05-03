CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit
President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday since the establishment of the Anti-Gang Unit, gang activity in Cape Town had dropped by 24%.
The president officially launched the initiative in November 2018.
He campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer and that the Anti-Gang Unit would be bolstered in the Western Cape and Gauteng.
He said Western Cape's biggest social ills were crime and drugs.
“Since we established it [Anti-Gang Unit], gang violence and gang activity have gone down by 24%. We want to put them [gangsters] behind bars.”
Mitchells Plain resident Michael Jacobs said the gang-unit alone won’t help, he told the president the community would help police.
“We support the Anti-Gang Unit; however, it needs to be bolstered.”
#SAElections2019 The President has arrived CA pic.twitter.com/8TMqKVpNDe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
