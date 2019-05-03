CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday since the establishment of the Anti-Gang Unit, gang activity in Cape Town had dropped by 24%.

The president officially launched the initiative in November 2018.

He campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer and that the Anti-Gang Unit would be bolstered in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

He said Western Cape's biggest social ills were crime and drugs.

“Since we established it [Anti-Gang Unit], gang violence and gang activity have gone down by 24%. We want to put them [gangsters] behind bars.”

Mitchells Plain resident Michael Jacobs said the gang-unit alone won’t help, he told the president the community would help police.

“We support the Anti-Gang Unit; however, it needs to be bolstered.”

