CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classrooms

-
Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William BealeLocal
-
More Aussie candidates withdraw over social media postsWorld
-
Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutionsLocal
-
CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classroomsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of HawksLocal
-
Smaller parties seek to offer alternatives to SA votersPolitics
-
Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutionsLocal
-
CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classroomsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of HawksLocal
-
Smaller parties seek to offer alternatives to SA votersPolitics
-
New ‘smart’ Home Affairs service promises to deliver IDs within a weekLocal
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingPolitics
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingPolitics
-
Smaller WC political parties target Karoo, Southern Cape for votesPolitics
-
IEC to release results on first Saturday after electionLocal
-
Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'Politics
-
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - NongqungaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rallyPolitics
-
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repairPolitics
-
ANC says its electioneering message well receivedPolitics
-
DA's Maimane guns for ANC's Magashule over corruption claimsPolitics
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingPolitics
-
Smaller WC political parties target Karoo, Southern Cape for votesPolitics
-
Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'Politics
-
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - NongqungaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rallyPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
-
Sars chief Kieswetter begins task of earning back SA's trustBusiness
-
Rand firmer after US Fed holds lending ratesBusiness
-
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
-
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
-
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
-
Joe Jonas marries ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie TurnerLifestyle
-
Tarantino’s new film makes the cut for CannesLifestyle
-
Newly identified Leonardo da Vinci portrait on show in LondonLifestyle
-
Species conservation: some success, many failuresWorld
-
Rabada to return home as Proteas suffer another injury scareSport
-
Emery cautious as Lacazette, Aubameyang edge Arsenal towards Europa League finalSport
-
Sarri defends benching Hazard in Chelsea Europa League stalemateSport
-
Sundowns hope SA's 'Iniesta' can secure final placeSport
-
Tiger Woods to receive presidential honour from TrumpSport
-
Caster Semenya ‘made to suffer’, says Indian gender-row sprinterSport
Popular Topics
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
On The Couch: Kundai Murapa always wanted to be Power Ranger. Now he is oneSport
-
Ramaphosa: Public transport improvements a priorityPolitics
-
Mashatile: Western Cape must come home to the ANCPolitics
-
The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - MalemaPolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classrooms
The SGB’s Randall Botha said they had asked the Western Cape Education Department for temporary classrooms while construction was underway.
CAPE TOWN - A Ravensmead school governing body wants the Western Cape Education Department to address overcrowded classrooms that have up to 60 learners.
The problem is exacerbated by repairs underway at Pinedene Primary School.
The SGB’s Randall Botha said they had asked the Western Cape Education Department for temporary classrooms while construction was underway.
Last month, the governing body shut down the school and demanded that the department repairs damages.
Botha said the walls were cracked and an asbestos roof was about to collapse.
The department said it would repair the leaking roof and damaged ceiling boards, and remove asbestos sheets.
The department has yet to respond to the latest issue of overcrowded classes.
Timeline
-
Mitchells Plain pupil abducted, drugged & assaulted23 days ago
-
SGB of 'asbestos school' accuses department of taking half measures on repairs28 days ago
-
Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demand28 days ago
-
Concerns raised over state of Ravensmead primary school29 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Magashule: Promise to fix vehicle not vote buyingone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: Magashule’s phone-tapping claims untrue13 hours ago
-
New ‘smart’ Home Affairs service promises to deliver IDs within a weekone hour ago
-
Authors, publishers retract study on coloured women after outrage2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: ANC not broken beyond repair4 hours ago
-
Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.