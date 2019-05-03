CT primary school calls on WCED to address overcrowding in classrooms

The SGB’s Randall Botha said they had asked the Western Cape Education Department for temporary classrooms while construction was underway.

CAPE TOWN - A Ravensmead school governing body wants the Western Cape Education Department to address overcrowded classrooms that have up to 60 learners.

The problem is exacerbated by repairs underway at Pinedene Primary School.

Last month, the governing body shut down the school and demanded that the department repairs damages.

Botha said the walls were cracked and an asbestos roof was about to collapse.

The department said it would repair the leaking roof and damaged ceiling boards, and remove asbestos sheets.

The department has yet to respond to the latest issue of overcrowded classes.