Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale
William Beale was convicted in 2017 on more than 18,000 charges related to the possession of child porn.
CAPE TOWN - A 15-year sentence handed to Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale has been set aside in the Western Cape High Court.
Beale had brought an appeal challenging the punishment slapped on him by the Thembalethu Regional Court in George in November 2017.
The computer engineer was convicted on more than 18,000 charges related to the possession of child porn.
Beale's sentence has been reduced to 10 years.
Beale’s lawyer Paul van der Berg had argued that the initial sentence was disproportionate, saying the magistrate did not show any mercy. He likened the punishment to revenge.
He told the court, that Beale’s sentence was strikingly disproportionate when compared to other cases of the same nature.
State Advocate Evadne Kortje disagreed, pointing out that the Plettenberg Bay man was found with many videos depicting crimes against children.
Beale was arrested in January 2015, as part of a crackdown on an international child porn syndicate by Belgian and South African police.
