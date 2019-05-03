Congo Ebola death toll nears 1,000, expected to spread -WHO

-
Rand firms against greenback, stocks riseBusiness
-
Ace Magashule refuses to answer any more questions on phone tapping claimsPolitics
-
Caster Semenya wins Doha 800m raceSport
-
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFFPolitics
-
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise RamaphosaPolitics
-
Three flood victims to be laid to rest in Eastern CapeLocal
-
-
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF rulingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It’s all up for grabs in Elections 2019Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Mayday for Cosatu, Ramaphosa and Mboweni?Opinion
-
Why people in Vietnam use rhino hornOpinion
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
Tiso Blackstar staff picket over better wagesBusiness
-
MTN appoints Mcebisi Jonas as next chairpersonBusiness
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Rand weaker after US Federal Reserve holds lending rates, stocks gainBusiness
-
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardyBusiness
-
Absa PMI rises in April as blackout fears easeBusiness
Cardi B: It’s hard being famous
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalistsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdoseLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crashLifestyle
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74Lifestyle
-
Mandela prison drawing sells for $112,575 in New YorkLifestyle
-
Study reveals the truth about why people love coffee and beerLifestyle
-
First moon landing manual could fetch $9m at auctionLifestyle
-
Caster Semenya wins Doha 800m raceSport
-
No decision yet on Caster Semenya appealing CAS rulingSport
-
Physicians group calls on members to reject IAAF regulationsSport
-
Smith, Warner will need to be 'humble' in Australia team - LangerSport
-
Man City overtake Man Utd as most valuable Premier League club: reportSport
-
IAAF 'grateful' for CAS verdict against SemenyaSport
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv productsLocal
-
Cyclone Fani hits eastern IndiaWorld
-
Light it up: DA takes election campaign to Luthuli HousePolitics
-
The front line of peace: What it’s like to be an SA soldier abroadLocal
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourismBusiness
-
Violent protests in Venezuela as President Maduro clings to powerWorld
-
Tracking Caster Semenya's marathon against the IAAFSport
-
Started from the bottom... Drake makes Billboard Music Awards historyLifestyle
-
‘The ANC is playing with us’- why Durban’s Nduduma township residents won’t votePolitics
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
Congo Ebola death toll nears 1,000, expected to spread -WHO
The WHO reportedly plans to introduce an unlicensed new Ebola vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, in addition to a Merck vaccine already being used.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it feared continued “intense transmission” of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where deaths from a nine-month-old epidemic are 994 and expected to exceed 1,000 within hours.
The WHO plans to introduce an unlicensed new Ebola vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, in addition to a Merck vaccine already being used, as “another tool in the toolbox”, Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing in Geneva.
But security incidents continue to plague the response to the outbreak, including a would-be assault on a facility on Thursday, slowing vaccination and daily checks on some 12,000 people potentially exposed to the virus, he said.
