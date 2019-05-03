Cardi B: It’s hard being famous

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker loves living life in the spotlight but doesn’t like how people make judgements about her life because she has money.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker loves living life in the spotlight but doesn’t like how people make judgements about her life because she has money.

She said: “It’s definitely harder, like, the more money the more problems the more people that think they know you. It just gets harder. Some people don’t understand the struggle and think it came easy for me, you know? I totally understand why these artists go through what they go through, why they’re shaving their head. It’s just crazy! [But I’m going to] thug it out, because I’m already famous. I got no choice but to keep it going.”

And the 26-year-old rapper - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - admits she finds it difficult leaving her little girl behind when she travels.

She shared: “It makes me sad sometimes. All that travelling, and I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up. It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognises more now and that’s like ... you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving she looks up and goes bitch where are you going?”

Cardi would consider having her daughter feature on her music one day like DJ Khaled does with his son Asahd, with the two-year-old executive producing his dad’s LP.

Asked if she’d want the little girl on her album, she told Entertainment Tonight: “I get so emotional when it comes to my kid. Maybe, though ... I did a baby song that was supposed to be on my first album and to this day when I hear it I get emotional.”