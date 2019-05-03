Cardi B: It’s hard being famous
The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker loves living life in the spotlight but doesn’t like how people make judgements about her life because she has money.
LONDON - Cardi B thinks it is “definitely harder” being rich and famous because people like to make judgements about her life because she has money.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker loves living life in the spotlight but doesn’t like how people make judgements about her life because she has money.
She said: “It’s definitely harder, like, the more money the more problems the more people that think they know you. It just gets harder. Some people don’t understand the struggle and think it came easy for me, you know? I totally understand why these artists go through what they go through, why they’re shaving their head. It’s just crazy! [But I’m going to] thug it out, because I’m already famous. I got no choice but to keep it going.”
And the 26-year-old rapper - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - admits she finds it difficult leaving her little girl behind when she travels.
She shared: “It makes me sad sometimes. All that travelling, and I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up. It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognises more now and that’s like ... you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving she looks up and goes bitch where are you going?”
Cardi would consider having her daughter feature on her music one day like DJ Khaled does with his son Asahd, with the two-year-old executive producing his dad’s LP.
Asked if she’d want the little girl on her album, she told Entertainment Tonight: “I get so emotional when it comes to my kid. Maybe, though ... I did a baby song that was supposed to be on my first album and to this day when I hear it I get emotional.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Lady Zamar, Black Coffee among SAMA Record of the Year Award finalists
-
Lamar Odom branded ‘walking miracle’ by doctors after 2015 overdose
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv products
-
George Clooney banned from riding motorbikes by wife after crash
-
5 drivers and challenges of SA tourism
-
Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.