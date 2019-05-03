Booysen tells Zondo inquiry he was targeted for fighting corruption
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen described his seemingly endless battle since early 2012 against suspensions and criminal charges.
PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen believes he was persecuted because he fought against corruption.
On Thursday, Booysen testified at the state capture commission, where he detailed how former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official Nomgcobo Jiba's racketeering authorisation was reviewed and set aside.
The case was, however, later re-enrolled by then prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.
Booysen was leading several high-profile investigations.
He described his seemingly endless battle since early 2012 against suspensions and criminal charges.
He said it got to the point where former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega offered to pay him out the remaining three years of his service to leave the Hawks.
“If I had just kept my mouth shut and taken that golden handshake by Phiyega and disappeared into the sunset, they would have forgotten about Johan Booysen. The fact that I went back to open these cases and Jiba was prosecuted, I’m convinced this promoted their action.”
Booysen is still fighting to have the racketeering charges reviewed and set aside.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
