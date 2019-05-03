Bidorbuy removes over 150 listings displaying apartheid-era flag
Bidorbuy chief executive officer Craig Lubbe said the company has been debating about the listings that display the old South African flag on its website.
CAPE TOWN - Popular online trading platform, Bidorbuy, has taken a decision not to allow the sale of a stamp featuring the old apartheid flag following complaints from users.
This came judgment was reserved at the Equality Court in the matter of whether displaying the flag constituted hate speech and whether the flag should be banned.
Bidorbuy chief executive officer Craig Lubbe said the company had been debating about the listings that display the old South African flag on its website.
He said their first port of call was not to allow anything that was illegal and used their discretion on items that didn't sit well with their policies.
"We came to a decision a week ago that we don't want any listing that displays the old South African flag and the intention behind it is that we found that it causes major offence to many people."
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: 'What have I done that’s corrupt?'
-
Steve Hofmeyr & supporters destroy their DStv products
-
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Opposition to the ANC has Ace up their sleeve
-
New ‘smart’ Home Affairs service promises to deliver IDs within a week
-
IAAF 'grateful' for CAS verdict against Semenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.