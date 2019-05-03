Bidorbuy removes over 150 listings displaying apartheid-era flag

Bidorbuy chief executive officer Craig Lubbe said the company has been debating about the listings that display the old South African flag on its website.

CAPE TOWN - Popular online trading platform, Bidorbuy, has taken a decision not to allow the sale of a stamp featuring the old apartheid flag following complaints from users.

This came judgment was reserved at the Equality Court in the matter of whether displaying the flag constituted hate speech and whether the flag should be banned.

Bidorbuy chief executive officer Craig Lubbe said the company had been debating about the listings that display the old South African flag on its website.

He said their first port of call was not to allow anything that was illegal and used their discretion on items that didn't sit well with their policies.

"We came to a decision a week ago that we don't want any listing that displays the old South African flag and the intention behind it is that we found that it causes major offence to many people."

Listen to the audio below for more.